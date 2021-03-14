49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers Agree to Five-Year, $27M Contract: Agent

By Ali Thanawalla

Juszczyk, 49ers agree to five-year, $27M contract, per agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent fullback Kyle Juszczyk is staying put in San Francisco, agreeing to a new contract, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed on Twitter on Sunday night.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source, that the agreement is a five-year contract worth $27 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Sunday that Juszczyk will get $10 million in guaranteed money and $5.475 million in the first year of the contract.

Juszczyk himself confirmed that he's returning to the 49ers with a post on Instagram, saying he hopes to show that "the juice is always worth the squeeze."

Even 49ers CEO Jed York was fired up about Juszczyk agreeing to return.

An agreement between the five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 49ers seemed imminent Saturday night when general manager John Lynch sent out a tweet dripping in Juice references.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLKyle Juszczyk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us