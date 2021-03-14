Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers Agree to Five-Year, $27M Contract: Agent

Juszczyk, 49ers agree to five-year, $27M contract, per agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Free-agent fullback Kyle Juszczyk is staying put in San Francisco, agreeing to a new contract, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed on Twitter on Sunday night.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source, that the agreement is a five-year contract worth $27 million.
NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Sunday that Juszczyk will get $10 million in guaranteed money and $5.475 million in the first year of the contract.
Juszczyk himself confirmed that he's returning to the 49ers with a post on Instagram, saying he hopes to show that "the juice is always worth the squeeze."
Even 49ers CEO Jed York was fired up about Juszczyk agreeing to return.
An agreement between the five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 49ers seemed imminent Saturday night when general manager John Lynch sent out a tweet dripping in Juice references.