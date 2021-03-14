Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers Agree to Five-Year, $27M Contract: Agent

Juszczyk, 49ers agree to five-year, $27M contract, per agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent fullback Kyle Juszczyk is staying put in San Francisco, agreeing to a new contract, his agency, JL Sports, confirmed on Twitter on Sunday night.

Congrats to our client, @JuiceCheck44 on agreeing to a 5 yr deal with the @49ers which will make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL 🧃🧃🧃 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 15, 2021

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing a source, that the agreement is a five-year contract worth $27 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

More juice for everyone: The #49ers and FB Kyle Juszczyk have agreed to terms on a 5-year deal worth $27M, source said. It is signed. They keep their offensive weapon, a priority they concentrated on early. 🥤 🧃 🍊 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Sunday that Juszczyk will get $10 million in guaranteed money and $5.475 million in the first year of the contract.

Juszczyk himself confirmed that he's returning to the 49ers with a post on Instagram, saying he hopes to show that "the juice is always worth the squeeze."

Even 49ers CEO Jed York was fired up about Juszczyk agreeing to return.

So fired up Juice! Had to be the coherent FaceTime from us last night that sealed the deal https://t.co/fe91L22qlY — Jed York (@JedYork) March 15, 2021

An agreement between the five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 49ers seemed imminent Saturday night when general manager John Lynch sent out a tweet dripping in Juice references.