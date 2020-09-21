Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Fined for Coach Not Wearing Mask: Report

Report: NFL fines Shanahan, 49ers for coach not wearing mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The NFL sent a clear message to Kyle Shanahan and other NFL coaches: Wear a mask.
The 49ers coach, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio all were fined $100,000 by the league for not wearing a mask during Sunday's games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.
Additionally, the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos were all fined $250,000 because those coaches weren't wearing masks.
