49ers

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Fined for Coach Not Wearing Mask: Report

By Ali Thanawalla

Report: NFL fines Shanahan, 49ers for coach not wearing mask originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL sent a clear message to Kyle Shanahan and other NFL coaches: Wear a mask.

The 49ers coach, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio all were fined $100,000 by the league for not wearing a mask during Sunday's games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

Additionally, the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos were all fined $250,000 because those coaches weren't wearing masks.

This story is being updated.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49erscoronavirusNFLKyle Shanahan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us