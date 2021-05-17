Logan Webb Shines Again in Giants' Win Over Reds

What we learned as Webb shines again in Giants' win vs. Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Cincinnati Reds came into this series with the Giants averaging nearly seven runs per game when playing at their friendly home ballpark, but they were not prepared to go up against a surging Logan Webb and his new Mustache May look.

Webb threw six shutout innings and the Giants built a healthy lead before holding on for a 6-3 win. They improved to 3-2 on this road trip and 25-16 on the season. Webb was sharp from the start, and the lineup broke out with homers in three consecutive innings.

Manager Gabe Kapler surely hoped to get his best relievers a night off as the Giants pulled away, but the Reds cut it to three in the eighth. Tyler Rogers was called on for the fourth time in five games and recorded his third save of this trip.

Here are three more things to know.

Great American SmallPark

After posting an OPS+ 25 points above average last season, Wilmer Flores entered Monday's game 33 points below average. He needed a big hit and he got one in the fourth, lining a shot the opposite way and just over the right field wall. The homer was Flores' third and gave them a 3-0 lead.

It also gave the Giants a homer in 14 straight road games, tying the longest single-season streak in franchise history. The 1947 New York Giants also did it in 14 straight. Flores was quickly joined by Mike Yastrzemski, who went deep for a second straight game. Mauricio Dubon added a solo shot in the sixth.

Strong Ground Game

Among pitchers with at least 30 innings thrown this season, Webb ranked sixth in ground ball rate (57.8 percent) ahead of Monday. He'll rank a bit higher after all of the day's games are in the books.

Webb got 10 groundouts and struck out four while working around six hits and a walk. He lowered his ERA to 4.09 with the six shutout innings. He had a 5.22 ERA in 2019 and a 5.47 in 2020.

Homer Happy

It's tough to close teams out in Cincinnati, and Matt Wisler learned that the hard way in the eighth inning. Wisler came on to protect a five-run lead and save the main guys in the bullpen, but he gave up back-to-back homers to Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Suarez before getting taken to the warning track by Kyle Farmer. That forced Kapler to call for Caleb Baragar and then Rogers.

Wisler has thrown a bit better of late, but the overall numbers are still discouraging. He has allowed 12 earned runs in 15 innings, including four homers.

