Logan Webb's History vs. Dodgers' Julio Urias Encouraging Sign for Giants

When Logan Webb is on the mound against Julio Urias, the Giants have come out on top every single time.

Webb takes the mound once more against the Dodgers' young lefty on Thursday. In what will be the biggest start of his career, Webb is looking to continue his success against his Dodgers counterpart.

The 24-year-old Webb and the 25-year-old Urias have faced off against one another three times in their respective careers, all taking place this season.

On May 29, the Giants beat the Dodgers 11-6.

Webb (5 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks) got the win, while Urias (5 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks) suffered his worst loss of the season.

On July 21, the Giants beat the Dodgers 4-2.

Both Webb (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks) and Urias (7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks) pitched well in this game. Ultimately, a ninth inning three-run homer off the bat of Wilmer Flores helped secure a Giants win.

On July 27, the Giants beat the Dodgers 2-1.

Once again both Webb (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks) and Urias (5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks) pitched well in this game. The Giants scored the winning run from third on a (very) wild throw from Dodgers' first baseman Cody Bellinger.

At the end of the day, this is October baseball. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and what's happened in the past ultimately doesn't matter.

Logan Webb and the Giants though, are hoping that history repeats itself in the biggest game of the season.

