Matt Chapman Diagnosed With Right Hip Strain After Exiting A's-Padres

Chapman suffers right hip strain, set to undergo MRI originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A’s were without their two-time Platinum Glove Award-winning third baseman Matt Chapman at the end of the 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Chapman suffered a right hip strain during the game, according to A’s manager Bob Melvin, who had received the information from the trainer without any additional detail.

The injury apparently occurred during a play in the fourth inning on a Jurickson Profar grounder in which Chapman had to pivot at third base, but Melvin admitted it’s a situation that “has been bothering him some,” and in this case, it was bad enough where he had to be taken out of the game.

Chapman will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Chad Pinder replaced Chapman in the fifth inning.

Chapman, however, has not been his normal self at the plate lately. Heading into Sunday's matchup, he had gone 3-for-25 in his last seven games. On Saturday alone, Chapman struck out five times.

The A’s currently are without another star in Marcus Semien who had been experiencing left side soreness since the series against the Houston Astros last weekend. Oakland had most of the week off while they all self-quarantined after Daniel Mengden's positive coronavirus test.

With the A’s heading into a five-game stint against the Astros, it couldn’t be worse timing to possibly have two of their best players sitting out.