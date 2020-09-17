Mike Yastrzemski Getting MRI on Calf After Giants' Big Comeback Win

Yaz getting MRI on calf after Giants' big comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Amid a postseason push, the Giants will be waiting on some critical injury news before the start of Friday's Battle of the Bay Series with the A's.

Mike Yastrzemski left Thursday's game in the second inning with a tight right calf, and will be having an MRI on Friday morning.

Yastrzemski felt it in the batter's box during his first at-bat, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters after the 6-4 comeback win over the Seattle Mariners.

He was replaced by young outfielder Luis Basabe, who ended up getting his first MLB hit later in the top of the sixth inning.

First MLB hit for Luis Basabe 👏 pic.twitter.com/wV0qZ33v1s — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 17, 2020

Yaz has been the Giants' brightest star in 2020, putting together an incredible season that shockingly has had him in the thick of the race for NL MVP. Yaz is slashing .287/.392/.556 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. Sporting the 10th-best Wins Above Replacement of any position player in MLB, there's little question as to how valuable the 30-year-old has been to the Giants' lineup.

Basabe, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf all have experience playing the outfield, and theoretically could slide in for Yaz should he be on the shelf down the stretch of the season.

But in a season many expected to be another rebuilding campaign in San Francisco, the Giants firmly are in the playoff mix with less than two weeks remaining in the season. Thursday's "road" win over Seattle from Oracle Park (as part of a makeup for air quality postponements) got the Giants to 25-24, and seventh place in the NL playoff chase.

The Giants' bullpen picked up starter Tyler Anderson after his ejection early in Thursday's game, and it will be a total team effort if San Francisco wants to solidify a spot in this fall's expanded postseason.