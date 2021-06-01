Mike Yastrzemski Injures Thumb in Giants' Loss to Angels

What we learned from Giants' lopsided home loss to Angels originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It takes much more than one game to slide into a June Swoon, but the first night of the new month still wasn't kind to the Giants.

Looking for their fifth straight win, the Giants instead had one of their worst all-around performances of the year, losing 8-1 to the Los Angeles Angels in the second and final game of a quick series at Oracle Park.

Alex Wood had his worst outing as a Giant, giving up seven runs while failing to get out of the fourth. The seven-run outing was his first since Sept. 10, 2018. The offense was just as bad, going scoreless until the seventh inning.

And to top it all off, the Giants had another injury to a key player.

Would you like to read more about this performance? Today is your lucky day, my friend!

Another One Down

If it seems like the Giants send someone for medical tests every day, well, it's because they kinda do. On this day, two guys got checked out.

Evan Longoria had an MRI in the morning that revealed a mild intercostal strain and Mike Yastrzemski went for an X-ray after slamming into the right field wall while trying to make a catch in the fourth inning. Yastrzemski was shaking his right hand the rest of the inning and came out of the game when the Angels were done hitting.

The X-ray was negative, but Yastrzemski was said to have a sprained right thumb.

Free Gifts

Wood gave up just four hits, but he was charged with seven earned runs after throwing just 3 2/3 innings in what was easily his wildest start of the season. Wood never had command of the back-foot slider that has been so effective this season, throwing 27 of them and landing just nine for strikes. He didn't get a single swing-and-miss on his out pitch.

Wood hit a batter and walked four, including Andrew Heaney, the opposing pitcher. Three of those free baserunners came in the five-run fourth, and Matt Wisler couldn't stop the bleeding. Wisler gave up a three-run double to Anthony Rendon that blew the game wide open.

Wood had gone at least five innings in his previous eight starts and had allowed more than two runs just once. His ERA has jumped from 1.93 to 3.48 over his last two starts, although perhaps that's not totally unexpected. He entered the day with a 3.47 FIP.

Welcome Back

The Giants added Conner Menez and Chadwick Tromp to their roster before Tuesday's game, but likely didn't expect either to play.

Menez, a homegrown left-hander, came on in the seventh inning of the blowout. He struck out two in two perfect innings.

Tromp took over behind the plate at the same time, as manager Gabe Kapler took the opportunity to save Buster Posey's legs a bit given the score. Tromp grounded out sharply to first in his first at-bat of the year.

