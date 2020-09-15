MLB Playoffs to Be Held in Bubble; 4 Locations Agreed Upon: Report

Report: MLB playoff bubble locations agreed upon in four cities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A's and Giants both would make the expanded MLB playoffs if the season were to end Tuesday. But how many teams each league will have in the postseason won't be the only change this October.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that MLB and the Players Association agreed late Monday night to neutral-site bubbles for the playoffs once the division series begins. The higher seeded team would host all three games of the first series, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Once the ALDS and NLDS begins, Passan reported Tuesday that the highest remaining seed in the NL will play its division series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the home of the Texas Rangers. The next-highest seed in the NL would host its opponent at Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

ALDS games will be played in Los Angeles and San Diego. The top seed in the AL will host games at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. And the next-highest seed would play host at Dodger Stadium.

The ALCS is set for San Diego and the NLCS will be played in Arlington. The World Series also is to be played in Arlington.

Passan reported the AL playoffs are set to begin Sept. 29 and the NL playoffs will start one day later. The World Series will start Oct. 20 and can't go past Oct. 28.

The A's (30-18) are the No. 3 seed in the AL and would host a first-round series in Oakland. The Giants (23-24) are the No. 8 seed in the NL and would face the Dodgers in L.A. right now in the first round.

Buckle up. The playoffs almost are here, and they're about to be a lot different.