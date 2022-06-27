MLB Would Waive Relocation Fee If A's Move to Las Vegas: Reports

Reports: MLB would waive relocation fee if A's move to Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the Athletics wait for key votes on the proposed Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark project in Oakland, they might have caught a huge financial break if they are unable to stay in the East Bay.

The New York Post's Josh Kosman reported Monday that MLB will waive a relocation fee if the A's end up moving to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers confirmed the news, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

The elimination of a relocation fee could save the A's hundreds of millions of dollars, depending on how much the league was seeking.

The Review-Journal also reported that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred declined to comment on news of a possible relocation fee waiver.

While the A's have outlined their plans for the Howard Terminal port area in Oakland, they also have focused in on two potential ballpark locations in Las Vegas. The Review-Journal reports that both plots of land are near the Resort Corridor.

The key moment in the future of the Howard Terminal project looms Thursday with the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) set to hold a vote on the port status the waterfront property. The A's are hoping the BCDC will remove port priority use designation, clearing the way for the ballpark and community to be built.

Join a SPECIAL MEETING of the Commission on Thurs, June 30 at 9am for a proposed vote on BPA 2-19, the Oakland A's proposal to remove the port priority use designation from Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland. Public comments are welcomed. More info: https://t.co/bzYKOzANGC pic.twitter.com/1Z7H6IvoA8 — SFBay Conservation & Development Commission (BCDC) (@sfbcdc) June 24, 2022

The latest developments regarding a future in Las Vegas might help the A's down the line, but for now, the focus remains on the BCDC's vote later this week.