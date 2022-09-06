NBA 2K23 Ratings: Where Steph Curry Ranks Compared to LeBron James, Others

Where Steph ranks in NBA 2K23 ratings compared to other stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is the reigning NBA Finals MVP, but it wasn’t enough to earn the top rating among players in the new NBA 2K23 video game.

The Warriors' superstar was given an overall rating of 96, which was tied with four other players for the game’s second-best mark. The top spot belongs to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at 97.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐



Giannis is #1 🦌



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

However, Curry is in a league of his own when it comes to 3-point shooting. Curry, who officially became the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter last season, is rated as the game’s top outside shooter with a perfect rating of 99.

Four other known snipers are tied for second place, but a distant 11 points back of Curry at 88. One of those four is Curry’s fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson.

Per the San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes, Thompson reportedly was given an overall rating of 83, which is tied with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole for the third-best score on the Warriors behind Curry and Andrew Wiggins (84).

https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23 ratings:



Stephen Curry - 96

Andrew Wiggins - 84

Draymond Green - 83

Klay Thompson - 83

Jordan Poole - 83— C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22)

Is that enough for a championship repeat? Dub Nation will be able to find out themselves when the video game is officially released Friday.

