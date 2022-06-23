NBA Draft 2022: Warriors Pick Ryan Rollins at No. 44 After Trade With Hawks

Warriors trade up to No. 44, pick Toledo guard Rollins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors traded up in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and acquired Toledo guard Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 overall pick.

Golden State sent the No. 51 pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the rights to Rollins.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.

Rollins, who turns 20 on July 3 and is listed at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, spent two seasons at Toledo. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a freshman and upped those numbers to 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a sophomore.

With a crowded path to a Warriors rotation spot this season, it's likely that Rollins will spend a significant time in Santa Cruz as part of the Warriors' G League affiliate.

That being said, there always is room for another ball-handler on the Warriors' big club behind Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, and Rollins certainly will do whatever he can to impress the coaching staff to earn playing time.

Rollins joins Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 28) and Gui Santos (No. 55) as the Warriors' 2022 draft class.