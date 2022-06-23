nba draft

NBA Draft 2022: Warriors Pick Ryan Rollins at No. 44 After Trade With Hawks

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Warriors trade up to No. 44, pick Toledo guard Rollins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors traded up in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and acquired Toledo guard Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 overall pick.

Golden State sent the No. 51 pick and $2 million in cash to the Atlanta Hawks for the rights to Rollins.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.

Rollins, who turns 20 on July 3 and is listed at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, spent two seasons at Toledo. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a freshman and upped those numbers to 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a sophomore. 

Local

California 5 mins ago

Not Enough or Too Far? California Climate Plan Pleases Few

California 24 mins ago

California Leaders Pledge New Law to Address Gun Ruling

With a crowded path to a Warriors rotation spot this season, it's likely that Rollins will spend a significant time in Santa Cruz as part of the Warriors' G League affiliate. 

RELATED: Warriors take low-risk, high-reward gamble with Baldwin Jr.

That being said, there always is room for another ball-handler on the Warriors' big club behind Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, and Rollins certainly will do whatever he can to impress the coaching staff to earn playing time.

Rollins joins Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 28) and Gui Santos (No. 55) as the Warriors' 2022 draft class.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nba draftNBAWarriors
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us