NBA Finals: How Warriors' Game 5 Win Vs. Celtics Defied Stat Trends

How Warriors' Game 5 win over Celtics defied stat trends originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They don’t ask how. They only ask how many.

If the Warriors close out the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals and win their fourth championship in eight seasons, how they won Game 5 on Monday night will be the furthest thing from anyone’s mind.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But to be fair, the 104-94 victory despite Steph Curry not making a 3-pointer for the first time in his playoff career had a lot more quirks to it than that seemingly improbable stat.

The Warriors won Game 5 to take a three-games-to-two series lead despite missing over 30 three-pointers, shooting at least 15 fewer free throws than the Celtics and being outrebounded by more than five.

With that specific combination of stats, teams had been 0-27 prior to Monday in both the regular season and postseason.

The Warriors picked an amazing time to buck that trend.

Golden State was a woeful 9-for-40 from 3-point range. The Warriors also shot 15 free throws to the Celtics’ 31 and grabbed 39 rebounds to 47 for Boston.

Making threes, getting to the free-throw line and grabbing boards are three main ingredients to winning any basketball game. Combined with Curry’s struggles, Game 5 seemed ripe for the Celtics’ taking. It would have been a crucial win to allow the Celtics to potentially close out the Warriors in Boston.

Instead, it's the Warriors with a close-out opportunity on Thursday and a chance to make the Celtics pay the ultimate price for not capitalizing in Game 5.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast