Warriors Rookie Wiseman to Undergo Surgery, MRI Results Unclear: Report

Report: Wiseman to undergo surgery, MRI results unclear

An update on James Wiseman surfaced Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors' rookie center will undergo surgery either Thursday or Friday, league sources told The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Wiseman sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Warriors' win over the Houston Rockets last Saturday night.

How long will he be sidelined? We still don't know at this point.

"The results of the surgery will determine the expected return timetable, which ranges from a shorter 4-6-week absence to a possible multi-month recovery that would severely limit his offseason availability," Slater writes. "The imaging on Wiseman’s knee is inconclusive."

