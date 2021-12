Report: Warriors place Draymond in COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have entered Draymond Green into COVID-19 health and safety protocol, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday afternoon citing league sources.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2021

Draymond would be the fifth Warriors player currently in COVID-19 protocol, joining Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody.

This story will be updated.