NBA Rumors: Warriors Interested in Three Draft Prospects at Pick No. 28

Report: Warriors interested in three prospects at pick No. 28 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If the Warriors don't end up trading the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft, one report claims that they would be interested in these three prospects.

The Athletic's Zach Harper reported in his latest Q&A column that Golden State is open to moving the pick in order to free up guaranteed money. If they end up keeping the pick, the Warriors are rumored to be interested in Michigan's Caleb Houstan, Kansas' Christian Braun and Ohio State's E.J. Liddell.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The defending champs are apparently open to moving their 28th pick in the draft, and that could be tied to some guaranteed money causing them an even greater luxury-tax bill, although there isn’t a huge difference between a minimum deal and what the 28th pick would command," Harper writes. "If they do decide to keep it, the Warriors are thought to be interested in Houstan or Christian Braun. E.J. Liddell would be the dream scenario, but it’s hard to imagine him falling to No. 28."

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Wednesday that he doesn't believe that money will factor into trading away the pick.

“I don't think the money is going to be a factor as far as whether we trade out or keep the pick," Myers said. "It'll be if it makes sense, so it won't really be a money decision. We've got like 15, 20 people up on the ninth floor right now watching film and getting the draft order and getting our board aligned."

Houstan, a small forward, Braun, a shooting guard and Liddell, a power forward, each play three different positions, which could indicate that the Warriors are not targeting a certain position and likely will select the best player available if they do find themselves on the board at pick No. 28.

Regardless of who they select, or if they select anyone at all, Golden State still will be in a great position with the current core of superstars and the handful of exciting, young talent waiting in the wings.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast