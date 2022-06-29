NBA Rumors: Warriors Not Extending Juan Toscano-Anderson a Qualifying Offer

Report: JTA's Warriors tenure likely over with no qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Warriors just added a few new pieces to their roster in the 2022 NBA Draft, they will have to let go of some existing players and build a roster capable of defending their latest title.

Golden State is not extending a qualifying offer to Juan Toscano-Anderson ($2.1 million), The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was originally believed that the Warriors might try to bring back Toscano-Anderson, but according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, a roster crunch and financial concerns resulted in the Warriors letting him become an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Oakland native was in the final year of a two-year deal after his two-way contract with the Warriors was converted to a full-time contract last May.

Toscano-Anderson was born and raised in East Oakland and quickly became a fan favorite. His journey from playing for leagues across South America to the NBA G League, to playing on his childhood team with the Warriors -- and winning a championship with them -- was truly a dream come true.

He became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA title. And earlier this year, he became the first Mexican-American player to participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk, proudly representing both the Warriors and Mexico in Cleveland.

Although a bittersweet moment for Dub Nation and Toscano-Anderson, the mutual love and respect is something that will never go away.

Toscano-Anderson will now be free to sign with any NBA team once free agency opens at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Joining him will be Chris Chiozza, who the Warriors also declined to extend a qualifying offer ($1.9 million) before the deadline.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Chiozza joined the Washington Wizards for the 2018 NBA Summer League and then joined multiple teams across both the NBA and the G League. In August 2021, Golden State signed the 26-year-old guard to a two-way contract.

Chiozza seemingly weighed into the report in response to a comment on an Instagram post. After an account told Chiozza to take it personal and come back 10-times stronger, Chiozza had the perfect response.

"Y'all always want stuff to be personal. It's business Ima be good trust me I still got love for the whole organization and the Bay except for the folks that gotta talk off fake pages."

Chris Chiozza with a perfect response on Instagram with the Warriors reportedly not extending him a qualifying offer pic.twitter.com/bGvChUplvi — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 29, 2022

The Warriors' focus will be on the future, and that begins this weekend in the California Classic when the Warriors play the Sacramento Kings at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and the newest Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. will headline the Summer League roster, but all except Moody likely won't play until Las Vegas next week.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast