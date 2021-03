Report: Warriors trade Wanamaker to Hornets before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Warriors struck a deal just before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Golden State is sending Brad Wanamaker to the Charlotte Hornets, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Hornets are acquiring Golden State's Brad Wanamaker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

It's unclear at this point what the Warriors will get in return.

This story will be updated soon.