NBA Rumors: Warriors Waiving Ky Bowman Before Free Agency Begins

By Drew Shiller

Report: Warriors waiving Ky Bowman before free agency begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ky Bowman will not be playing for the Warriors when the 2020-21 NBA season begins.

Golden State is waiving the point guard, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This is not a big surprise, especially when you consider the fact that the Warriors on Wednesday drafted Nico Mannion with the No. 48 overall pick.

Bowman was on a non-guaranteed contract, and parting ways with him now before free agency opens Friday afternoon gives him a head start to find a new team.

The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2019 out of Boston College, and signed a two-way contract with Golden State. The Warriors in early February converted his deal to a standard NBA contract.

Over a 22-game stretch from Oct. 30 to Dec. 9, Bowman averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals, while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range.

