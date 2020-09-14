Raiders

NFL Calls Out Raiders' Gruden, Other Coaches for Not Wearing Masks

By Las Vegas Review-journal

NFL calls out Gruden, others for not wearing face coverings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL on Monday called out Raiders coach Jon Gruden and other members of NFL coaching staffs for not wearing face coverings during the season’s opening weekend.

“I’m sure they’re directing that at me,” Gruden said Monday. “I’ve got to do a better job of keeping my mask over my face. It was really hot. You have a headset on and it’s hard to communicate at times with that mask. I just got to do a better job with that mask.”

Sports

Oakland Roots 2 hours ago

Oakland Roots Joins USL Championship

Sharks 14 hours ago

Ex-Sharks Captain Joe Pavelski Returns to Stanley Cup Final With Stars

The NFL stressed its mask-wearing requirement in a memo sent out to teams by Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. It reinforced the league’s COVID-19 policy that coaches must wear masks on sidelines at all times or face individual and/or team accountability measures.

Read more on the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersNFLJon Gruden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us