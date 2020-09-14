NFL Calls Out Raiders' Gruden, Other Coaches for Not Wearing Masks

NFL calls out Gruden, others for not wearing face coverings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL on Monday called out Raiders coach Jon Gruden and other members of NFL coaching staffs for not wearing face coverings during the season’s opening weekend.

“I’m sure they’re directing that at me,” Gruden said Monday. “I’ve got to do a better job of keeping my mask over my face. It was really hot. You have a headset on and it’s hard to communicate at times with that mask. I just got to do a better job with that mask.”

The NFL stressed its mask-wearing requirement in a memo sent out to teams by Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. It reinforced the league’s COVID-19 policy that coaches must wear masks on sidelines at all times or face individual and/or team accountability measures.