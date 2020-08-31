No A's Test Positive for Coronavirus After Initial Result: Report

After registering one positive test over the weekend, the A's traveling party all tested negative for coronavirus Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale and MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported.

Oakland's game Sunday in Houston against the Astros was postponed after someone in the traveling party registered a positive test. The A's are self-isolating in Houston while they go through MLB's health and safety protocols.

The team had a scheduled off-day Monday, before beginning a series in Seattle against the Mariners on Tuesday.

It's not clear whether Oakland will be able to get through MLB's process in time to start Tuesday's series as scheduled, but this certainly would be a step in the right direction.

