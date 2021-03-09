Oakland Native Amelia Schimmel Named A's New Public Address Announcer

Oakland native Schimmel follows Callahan as A's PA announcer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A’s on Tuesday named Oakland native Amelia Schimmel the team’s new public address announcer for all the home games at the Coliseum.

Schimmel took over for the late Dick Callahan during the 2020 season. Callahan, who did not announce games in 2020 due to being a high-risk individual amid the coronavirus pandemic, died in January.

Callahan held the position for 15 seasons and also mentored Schimmel for the last three years.

Schimmel, a longtime A’s fan says she looks forward to the opportunity.

“I am an Oakland A through and through, so this is the greatest honor of my career,” said Schimmel. “As an Oakland native, I spent many nights at the Coliseum with my family. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would become the PA announcer for my favorite team. I am truly thankful for this opportunity and cannot wait for Opening Day.

“I’m also eternally grateful to the late Dick Callahan, who was a great mentor to me over the last three years. Nobody will replace Dick, but I hope to make him proud as I sit behind the mic each night.”

Schimmel spent eight years as an editor and segment producer with MLB Network, earning six Emmy Awards during her time there.

Schimmel joins other female representation in the Bay Area. Renel Brooks-Moon has been the Giants PA announcer since 2000. She offered her congratulations as well.