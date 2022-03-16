Raheem Mostert Leaves 49ers, Signs With Dolphins in Free Agency: Report

Report: Mostert leaves 49ers to join McDaniel with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will not be bringing back one of their playoff heroes from the 2019 Super Bowl LIV run.

Running back Raheem Mostert has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon, citing a source. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the contract details from Mostert's agent, while the running back himself provided a statement to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Source: The #Dolphins are expected to sign former #49ers RB Raheem Mostert. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Dolphins are giving former 49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert a one-year, $3.125 million deal, per his agent @TesslerSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Mostert will be remembered most for his dominance in the playoffs two years ago, especially his 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Battling injuries in 2020, Mostert played in just eight games for San Francisco. In 2021, Mostert suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions that sidelined him the entire season.

In late February, Mostert's agent revealed that the running back and the 49ers had been in contact regarding a possible return.

Earlier this week, Schefter had reported that Mostert underwent tests, that determined that he is indeed making a full recovery.

Mostert joined the 49ers in 2017, the first year of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era. Starting out on special teams, Mostert worked his way into the offense in 2019, only to then produce one of the most dominant postseason performances in NFL history.

