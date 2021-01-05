Raiders Icon Charles Woodson Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Raiders icon Woodson named finalist for Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson is yet another step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson on Tuesday was announced as one of 15 modern-era finalists for enshrinement, joining the likes of fellow former Raider Richard Seymour, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson — among others. Woodson and Seymour were previously announced as semifinalists in November.

The museum’s selection committee will meet virtually on Jan. 19 to elect no more than five players, who must receive more than 80 percent of the votes.

The class will be revealed Feb. 6, the day before Super Bowl LV.

Woodson, a first-time finalist, played college football at Michigan and became in 1997 the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. The Raiders drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 1998, and had five interceptions and 64 tackles to claim Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.