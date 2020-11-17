Raiders place two more players on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and defensive end Clelin Ferrell were added to the list, according to the NFL's transaction wire. It is unclear whether or not they tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who was.

Left tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton already are on the COVID-19 list.

If Joyner and Ferrell were indeed deemed "close contacts," they could be eligible to play Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs if they both record two consecutive negative tests.

If they received a positive test, they would not be able to play Sunday.

Joyner has 46 tackles so far this season. Ferrell, the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.

The Raiders (6-3) look to upset the Chiefs (8-1) for the second time this season on "Sunday Night Football."