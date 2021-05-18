Ramón Laureano Powers A's to Walk-Off 6-5 Win Over Astros

Laureano delivers as A's walk off on rival Astros in opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just about every time the Houston Astros scored Tuesday night at the Coliseum, the A's had an answer.

In the end, the A's got the last word.

After tying the game between the two rivals in the bottom of the eighth inning, the A's walked off with a 6-5 win thanks to a sacrifice fly by Ramón Laureano that brought Mark Canha home for the winning run.

The game-winning RBI capped off a huge night for Laureano.

Laureano walks it off against the Astros 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lyDlSjUWSc — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 19, 2021

Laureano got the A's on the board in the bottom of the first inning with his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot to left.

Laureano gets the A's on the board 💥 pic.twitter.com/U9oKEuqvGW — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 19, 2021

He wasn't done, though, as Laureano clubbed his second homer of the game, his 10th homer of the season, in the bottom of the fourth to cut Houston's lead to 3-2.

2nd home run of the game for Laureano 💣 💣 pic.twitter.com/ru5DMmdaoy — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 19, 2021

In the bottom of the eighth, with the A's down a run, Laureano used his legs to make an impact on the game, scoring all the way from first base on a double to the gap by Matt Chapman.

Laureano was absolutely MOVING to make it home 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tkqLrW6yWj — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 19, 2021

After his big night, Laureano is slashing .248/.319/.510 with 10 homers and 20 RBI this season.

Laureano, a former Astros minor league, has been one of the A's best players this season and on Tuesday night, he showed exactly why he's so valuable to Oakland.