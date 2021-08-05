Ray Fosse Battling Cancer, Taking Step Away as A's Broadcaster

Athletics broadcaster Ray Fosse is taking a step away from his role as a color analyst for A's baseball on NBC Sports California as he focuses on his health.

Statement from Ray Fosse

“Along with my wife of 51 years, Carol, today we share that I have been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years. Given my current medical condition, I am taking a step away from the A’s and NBC Sports California effective immediately, to focus on my treatment and to be with my family during this time. My wife, Carol, and I extend our gratitude to the baseball community, and community at large, for your thoughts and prayers.”

Statements from Ray Fosse, the A's, and NBC Sports California. We send our unconditional support to Ray. pic.twitter.com/yIe5QVx962 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 5, 2021

Statement from the Oakland A’s and NBC Sports California

“The Oakland A's and NBC Sports California send our unconditional support to Ray during this challenging time. Our priority is Ray's health and well-being. He is and will always be part of our family, and we will help him and Carol in every way we can throughout Ray’s recovery.”

They are requesting privacy during this very difficult time.

Fosse has served as the color analyst for the A’s radio and television broadcasts since 1986. A two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and Gold Glove Award-winner, Fosse made his MLB debut in September 1967 for the Cleveland Indians. He played in the MLB for 12 years before pursuing his career in broadcasting.