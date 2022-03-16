Report: A's Trade Matt Chapman to Blue Jays in Another Blockbuster

Report: A's send Chapman to Blue Jays in another blockbuster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics' fire sale continued early on Wednesday morning.

This time it was Matt Chapman on the move, as Oakland reportedly dealt the All-Star third baseman to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The #BlueJays are finalizing a trade for 2-time Platinum Glove-winning 3B Matt Chapman, source confirms. Carlos Baerga was the first to report. @MLBNetwork @FAN590 @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 16, 2022

It is still unclear which prospects are coming back to the A's in this deal. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that none of the players returning to Oakland were projected to be on Toronto's opening day roster.

Chapman, 28, has starred for the A's since being promoted to MLB in 2017. He has three Gold Glove awards and was an All-Star in 2019. Chapman finishes his A's tenure with 111 home runs and 296 RBIs in 573 career games over five seasons.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.