Richard Sherman: 49ers' QB Situation ‘Most Awkward Situation' Ever

Sherman: 49ers' QB situation 'most awkward' for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman never has been one to mince words, both on and off the football field.

Prior to the 49ers' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium, the former All-Pro cornerback and current analyst on Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast discussed San Francisco's unique quarterback situation with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster and Trey Lance taking over under center.

“It’s the most awkward situation I’ve ever heard of,” Sherman said on Prime Video’s pregame show. “It’s like a couple being divorced, and the divorced wife staying in the house while the husband gets re-married.

“It’s not fair to Jimmy. He was a great teammate and he’s being a great teammate right now. He’s such a selfless human being. He doesn’t want to be a distraction. He works out and doesn’t say anything. He’s just being a great teammate.”

Sherman believes that the 49ers made the right move in switching to Lance, who he believes is better suited for coach Kyle Shanahan's system, but also recognized the success Garoppolo had leading the 49ers deep into the playoffs in two of the last three seasons.

"It’s the right move for Kyle Shanahan, and that’s what matters,” Sherman added. “He’s looking for a quarterback with mobility, with a big arm, who can direct this offense. There are certain traits that Trey Lance has that Jimmy G just didn’t have. There are certain plays he can make that Jimmy G just couldn’t make.

“Now, Jimmy G did a phenomenal job. Took them to two NFC Championship games in the last three years. Took them to a Super Bowl and almost had it won,” Sherman added. “Their expectations for this kid (Lance) are through the roof.”

In his first full season as the starter, Lance has an abundance of talent around him on offense, a situation that most young quarterbacks don't find themselves in often.

“This is a Bugatti. This is a Lamborghini and he has the keys to it,” Sherman said of Lance inheriting the 49ers’ role. “I think he’s going to do fantastic. In those third-down situations, most teams play man-to-man (defense). What does he have working for him? He has 4.5 speed. He has his legs. Kyle Shanahan is going to use every advantage he can to put defenses in a compromising situation.”

Sherman seems to be echoing a similar sentiment as many fans and analysts around the league who also are bewildered by San Francisco's unique situation with Garoppolo still on the roster.

However the 49ers' situation with Garoppolo plays out ... whenever it plays out ... Sherman believes Lance is set up well for success this season.

