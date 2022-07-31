Giants Observations: Carlos Rodon Strikes Out 10 in 4-0 Win Over Cubs

What we learned as Rodón strikes out 10 in Giants' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- With one game left until the MLB trade deadline, the Giants got back to .500 on the season. They also showed off one of the best trade chips they've had in years.

It's hard to tell what the Giants will do with Carlos Rodón before Tuesday 3 p.m. PT deadline, but they are getting calls on him, and they will likely get a lot more after his performance in a nationally-televised 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night at Oracle Park.

Rodón allowed just two hits and struck out 10 over seven dominant innings. For just the second time this year, he didn't issue a walk.

The Giants scored four runs with a two-out rally in the fourth and Rodón did the rest. Now the only question is, how much more will he do in orange and black?

Here are three more things to know from the last night of July:

Making His Case

The best chance for the Giants to try and get younger and more athletic -- not just for this season, but for 2023 -- is to put Rodón out there, and he was at his best during a game televised by ESPN.

Rodón topped out at 99 mph and had his sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season and 18th of his career. He is tied for third in the Majors in double-digit strikeout games, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (nine) and Corbin Burnes (eight).

The first batter of the night, Christopher Morel, nearly took Rodón deep, but Luis Gonzalez made a leaping grab at the left field wall. From there, the Cubs had just a pair of singles.

Machado Mania

With a dire situation at shortstop, the Giants on Saturday night agreed to a deal for Cubs' Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado, who hopped on a flight from Minnesota and got to San Francisco at 11:20 a.m. PT on Sunday. The Giants were very glad to have him.

Machado is a glove-first shortstop but he reached base twice and scored a run in his Giants debut. He was part of the rally in the fourth and then singled to left while leading off the sixth. That was Machado's first big league hit since 2018, when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Started From The Bottom

The Giants have had a lot of trouble with giving up two-out runs since the All-Star break, but they had a two-out rally of their own to break the game open. LaMonte Wade Jr. walked, Mike Yastrzemski singled and Machado was hit to load the bases.

Jason Vosler, batting eighth, singled to drive in a pair. Austin Wynns, the No. 9 hitter, followed with a double off the center field wall that made it 4-0. The multiple-RBI game was Wynns' first since June 21, when he drove in four runs against the Atlanta Braves.

