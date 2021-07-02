Scott Kazmir, Two Other Former Giants Make U.S. Olympic Team

Kazmir, two other former Giants make U.S. Olympic team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Scott Kazmir's surprising comeback this spring did ultimately land him back to the big leagues, and now it'll also get the 37-year-old a pretty cool trip to Japan.

Kazmir, who made two starts and one relief appearance for the Giants earlier this year before getting designated for assignment, was part of the United States Olympic baseball team roster released Friday morning. Kazmir cleared waivers last month and accepted an assignment to Triple-A. He has pitched well since his last appearance in the big leagues, allowing four total runs in three starts for the River Cats.

The Giants signed Kazmir in the spring after he had taken a lengthy layoff and he was called up for a spot start in late May that was his first big league appearance in five years. Kazmir has thrown seven big-league innings this year, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out seven.

"I'm just on cloud nine right now," he said after his return to the big leagues. "To be able to be here right now, it seems like a dream."

Kazmir will be joined by a couple of position players who were briefly Giants: outfielder Tyler Austin and catcher Tim Federowicz. The Olympic team also includes former big leaguers Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, along with some prospects and plenty of players with cups of coffee in MLB.

Other players with Bay Area ties on the Team USA roster are infielder Nick Allen from the Oakland Athletics Double-A affiliate in Midland, Texas; and pitcher Joe Ryan, a San Francisco native who was a star pitcher at Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo. Ryan is currently with Triple-A Durham (N.C.) in the Tampa Bay Rays system.

Current Giants reliever Jimmie Sherfy was on the roster for qualifying earlier this season but now is in the big league bullpen, where he has allowed one run in eight appearances

