Seven Additional Raiders Defenders Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The fallout from defensive end Clelin Ferrell’s positive COVID-19 test result was felt in a major way by the Raiders on Wednesday.

According to a person close the situation, several of Ferrell’s teammates on defense are headed to the COVID-19 reserve list as high-risk contacts.

As a result, the Raiders will practice this week without nine key members of their defense. The players will be eligible to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs should they continue to test negatively, though some will only be deemed eligible by Sunday, meaning practicing ahead of the key game will not be possible.

