Sharks' 4-0-0 Start to Season Highlighted by Remarkable Stats

Remarkable stats highlight Sharks' 4-0-0 start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks just keep on rolling.

Off to an impressive 4-0-0 start to the 2021-22 NHL season, San Jose has surprised many around the league, defeating some formidable opponents. One of which, was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who the Sharks ended up beating 5-3 Friday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

Currently tied for the best record in the league, the Sharks are quickly establishing themselves as a potential playoff team, something they haven't been the previous two seasons.

Their current winning streak of four games to begin the season is one of their longest in franchise history.

The @SanJoseSharks improved to 4-0-0 to start the 2021-22 campaign. The club has posted a longer season-opening win streak twice in franchise history: 7-0-0 in 2012-13 and 6-0-0 in 2013-14.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VSjEwkc0zX pic.twitter.com/OIjT8aGTaW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 23, 2021

The 2012-13 season was delayed due to a lockout, with the Sharks posting an impressive 25-16-7 record through only 48 games. One year later, San Jose finished 51-22-9, their third-winningest season in franchise history. It's a long season, and the Sharks still have a lot to prove, but their current winning streak could be a sign of what's to come.

#SJSharks win 5-3 over Toronto. This is the first time in franchise history that San Jose has not given up a PPG through their first four games. San Jose is the only team in the league yet to do so and the only team with a positive shorthanded goal differential (+1) — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) October 23, 2021

One area where the Sharks have been the most impressive is their defense against the power-play.

When faced with the disadvantage, the Sharks' defense has stepped up big time.

Both goalies Adin Hill and James Reimer, who joined the Sharks this offseason, have stood out so far through four games.

Hill joined an exclusive club Friday with his third straight win in as many games.

Adin Hill, who was acquired by the @SanJoseSharks on July 17, earned his third straight win in his third game with the club.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VSjEwkc0zX pic.twitter.com/VHVIxodkMi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 23, 2021

Jones, a goalie with the Sharks for six seasons, is impressive company to be in.

The Sharks will face yet another test Sunday against the Boston Bruins, who are 1-1-0 on the young season but consistently are one of the best teams in the league.