Sharks' Couture Says He Was Punched for Supporting Trump, Republicans

Sharks captain Logan Couture tweeted Wednesday morning that he was sucker-punched Tuesday night in Ontario, Canada, for talking about voting for the Republican Party and mentioning President Donald Trump.

I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Couture, 31, is a Canadian native and cannot vote in the Nov. 3 U.S. election. He said he was punched for saying that he would vote Republican if he could, and also saying that his father was a police officer.

Saying my dad was a police officer and I “would” if I could vote republican. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Craziest part is I don’t vote. I mentioned my father being a former police officer. I really don’t believe this is the world we live in — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

The Republican National Convention is taking place in Charlotte, N.C. this week. Couture later said he doesn't like Trump. He tweeted he "only talked about what the Republicans may bring in the election." The Sharks star also said he'll "never talk politics in public again."

And I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Couture has spent his entire 11-year NHL career in San Jose. Next season is set to be his second as the Sharks' captain.

