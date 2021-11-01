Sharks' COVID-19 Protocol List Remains Long; Kevin Labanc Added

Sharks add LaBanc to COVID-19 protocol as list remains long originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Sharks' list of players in COVID-19 protocol remained the same length on Monday, as one player was added while one was activated back to the active roster.

Center Andrew Cogliano has been removed, while winger Kevin Labanc was added to the list that still has six Sharks players on it. Jonathan Dahlen, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic remain in protocol, as well as head coach Bob Boughner.

Labanc logged nearly 13 1/2 minutes on the ice Saturday and got an assist on Timo Meier's game-winner in overtime.

Sharks captain Logan Couture also was ruled out of Saturday's game as he was "under the weather," but was not placed in COVID-19 protocol. He was complimentary of the Barracuda players who were brought up on short notice to play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dahlen is expected to clear protocol and be available for Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng reported Monday.

The Sharks managed to pull out an overtime win over the Jets on Saturday despite the surprise COVID-19 news. Tomas Hertl initially put the Sharks ahead, and Timo Meier ended up connecting on the game-winner just over a minute into overtime.

Backup goalie James Reimer also continued his impressive start, making 34 saves (15 in the third period) and has the NHL's best goals against average (1.13) and save percentage (.964).

We will see how many players the Sharks get back on the roster Tuesday, but they will need anyone they can get. Buffalo has the second-most points in the Atlantic Division (11) and will be eager to avenge a loss in Los Angeles against the Kings on Sunday.