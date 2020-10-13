Sharks

Sharks Re-Sign Patrick Marleau, Matt Nieto to 1-Year Deals

The San Jose Sharks are bringing a couple of familiar faces back to the Bay Area.

On Tuesday, the Sharks announced they have agreed to one-year contracts with both Patrick Marleau and Matt Nieto.

Marleau, a franchise icon, returned to the Sharks last offseason before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the deadline.

The 41-year-old forward is the Sharks' serves as San Jose’s all-time leader in points (1,102), goals (518), power-play goals (161), game-winning goals (101) and games played (1,551).

"Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history, as well as being one of the most respected veterans in the National Hockey League," general manager Doug Wilson said in a press release. "The leadership he brings on and off the ice has been well documented over his fantastic NHL career and his competitive fire to win is still burning strong. Patrick’s lead-by-example demeanor is inspiring and continues to resonate with our group of younger players."

Last season for the Sharks, Marleau recorded 20 points (10 points, 10 assists) in 58 games before being traded to Pittsburgh.

