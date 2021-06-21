Sharks Re-Sign Veteran Forward Matt Nieto to Two-Year Contract

Sharks re-sign veteran forward Nieto to two-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Matt Nieto's second stint with the Sharks will continue into next season, as the organization announced it has re-signed the forward to a two-year contract.

Nieto played in 28 games for the Sharks in 2021, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Initially a second-round draft pick of the Sharks in 2011, Nieto signed with the team in free agency back in October 2020, after four seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

Over 500 career games in the NHL, Nieto has amassed 158 points. The 28-year-old also has played in 55 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, including 16 during the Sharks' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. Nieto has eight goals and 13 assists over his postseason career.

After injuries brought his 2021 season to an end, the forward will be hoping to re-establish himself next season and get back to being the 20-point player he's proven to be in recent full seasons.

The Sharks clearly have confidence in Nieto by giving him a two-year contract, and he'll have a chance to back up that belief next season.