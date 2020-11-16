Sharks

Sharks Release Reverse Retro Sweaters for Upcoming 2021 NHL Season

By Dalton Johnson

They're real, and they're spectacular. 

The Sharks released their Reverse Retro sweaters on Monday morning, and they're getting rave reviews. The sweaters, which will hit the ice when the upcoming 2021 NHL season begins, are grey, teal, black and white, and feature the team's original crest. 

The adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jerseys for the Sharks will be available Dec. 1 for $180-$225 at the Sharks Store at SAP Center, the team says.

These sweaters will be the fourth the Sharks skate in next season. While the NHL could look a whole lot different once the season actually begins, we know the Sharks will look sweet.

