Sharks Release Reverse Retro Sweaters for Upcoming 2021 NHL Season

Sharks release Reverse Retro sweaters for upcoming season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They're real, and they're spectacular.

The Sharks released their Reverse Retro sweaters on Monday morning, and they're getting rave reviews. The sweaters, which will hit the ice when the upcoming 2021 NHL season begins, are grey, teal, black and white, and feature the team's original crest.

Check out the first look of the Sharks' newest sweater.

From The Bay, for The Bay.



Introducing the Sharks adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/m3GDskySG7 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 16, 2020

Here's what NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil had to say about the sweaters.

My favorite parts in order:

1) the classic name/number font

2) gray turned out well

3) the original crest pic.twitter.com/DYhmTp7xoG — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) November 16, 2020

The adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jerseys for the Sharks will be available Dec. 1 for $180-$225 at the Sharks Store at SAP Center, the team says.

These sweaters will be the fourth the Sharks skate in next season. While the NHL could look a whole lot different once the season actually begins, we know the Sharks will look sweet.