Sharks Returning to San Jose for Feb. 13 Game vs. Ducks at SAP Center

Sharks returning to San Jose for Feb. 13 home game vs. Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks won't return to San Jose for their home opener against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 1, but they will be home soon enough.

The Sharks announced Wednesday they will return to SAP Center on Feb. 13 for their scheduled home game against the Anaheim Ducks, thanks to an amended regulation by Santa Clara County health officials that previously prohibited professional and collegiate sports from taking place within the county.

The Sharks will remain in Arizona for their first two scheduled home games on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, both against the Golden Knights, citing health and safety precautions.

"While we are pleased to have received permission to return for the team to return to Santa Clara County, there are numerous health and safety issues -- both from the County and League level -- that need to be implemented to ensure the safety of the returning players and staff," the team said in an official statement Wednesday afternoon.

The #SJSharks will officially return to SAP Center on February 13 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kYg8KZgeO6 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) January 27, 2021

On Monday, Santa Clara County officials announced the possibility of allowing contact sports to take place within the county if specific regulations were followed, including regular testing for athletes and team staff, and continual use of face coverings and social distancing.

RELATED: Sharks acquire Christian Jaros from Senators

The Sharks will play their series against the Knights at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., to prepare for the county's new directives. After the conclusion, they'll embark to southern California, where they'll take on the Ducks and Los Angeles Kings before landing back in San Jose for the first time in over a month.

San Jose is scheduled to play the remainder of their 28 home games at SAP Center for the rest of the season, barring another change in the county's health regulations.

No spectators will be permitted at Sharks' home games for this season, while limited tickets remain for the team's final two games in Glendale.