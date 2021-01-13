Sharks

Sharks Set 21-Player Roster Ahead of 2021 Opener vs. Coyotes

By Ali Thanawalla

It's been 10 months since the Sharks played a game, but the wait ends Thursday night when they open the 2021 NHL season against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale.

Ahead of the first game of the season, the Sharks announced their 21-man roster Wednesday, along with the six-man taxi squad.

The roster is highlighted by returning core veterans Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane, Timo Meier, Patrick Marleau, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns.

Martin Jones and offseason acquisition Devan Dubnyk likely will split time in net for coach Bob Boughner.

The Sharks finished with the worst record in the Western Conference last season and didn't make any sizable additions, so they will need bounce-back seasons from those core players.

While the Sharks announced that the opening night roster is set, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz expects the team to make a few moves before the puck is dropped at 6 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California.

While Radim Simek is listed on the roster, he won't play in the opener Thursday due to a knee injury.

