Sharks' Timo Meier Named NHL All-Star; Tomas Hertl Snubbed

“If it happens, pretty cool, but if not, it’s not gonna affect me too much.”

That’s what Timo Meier said Thursday morning about the prospect of being named to 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

Well, buckle up, Timo, because you’re going to Las Vegas.

The San Jose Sharks actually had a number of deserving candidates for the Pacific Division team, a testament to their surprising season.

If not Meier and his team-leading 39 points in 32 games, why not Hertl and his team-leading 20 goals. Hertl is on pace for a 40-goal campaign.