Sharks' Tomas Hertl, Jonathan Dahlen Added to NHL COVID Protocol

By Sheng Peng

Sharks' Hertl, Dahlen join Burns in NHL's COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Add Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen to COVID protocol.

On Monday, the San Jose Sharks added Brent Burns, retroactive to Dec. 17, to COVID protocol. The Sharks, sans Burns, but with Hertl and Dahlen, practiced Monday.

On Tuesday, Hertl and Dahlen made their second trips to COVID-19 protocol in this calendar year. An unidentified San Jose Sharks staff member was also added.

Last season, on Feb. 24, Tomas Hertl was placed in COVID protocol. Hertl, who had not been vaccinated yet, dealt with headaches and other COVID-related symptoms. The Czech centerman managed to come out of protocol strong on Mar. 12, scoring 32 points in 33 contests to close the 2020-21 campaign.

