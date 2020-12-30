Sharks Training Camp Roster 2021: 41 Players Headed to Scottsdale

Sharks announce 41-man camp roster ahead of 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks open their 2020-21 training camp Thursday, and they announced the initial roster Wednesday night.

The 41-man roster is comprised of 24 forwards, 13 defenseman and four goaltenders.

But unlike most years, the Sharks won't hold camp in San Jose. Due to Santa Clara County's ban on all contact sports because of the raging coronavirus pandemic, the team has relocated operations to the Ice Den in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Sharks announced that the 41-man roster will be broken up into two squads at a later date and their schedules for training will vary.

After a two-week training camp, the Sharks will begin the 2021 NHL season on Jan. 14 against the Arizona Coyotes in Phoenix. San Jose will play 14 of its first 18 games on the road, and it's still unclear if they will be able to play their upcoming home games at SAP Center.

While spending so much time on the road might seem like a detriment for a team trying to bounce back from a disappointing season, captain Logan Couture recently told NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil that there is "upside" to an extended road trip.

“When you’re successful on that first road trip, and you come together as a team and play well, in our past, the trajectory has gone up,” Couture told Brazil. “We’re looking at the positives, there may be negatives obviously.”

Because the Sharks were one of seven teams that didn't enter into the NHL bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, they will get a few extra days of training camp. The other 24 teams will begin training camp on Jan. 3.

For the first time since 2005, Joe Thornton won't be part of training camp with the Sharks as he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the offseason. While Thornton won't be there, 41-year-old Patrick Marleau is back for a third tour of duty with the Sharks.

Here is the full Sharks training camp roster.

FORWARD (24)

Lean Bergmann

Joachim Blichfeld

Sasha Chmelevski

Logan Couture

Ryan Donato

Kurtis Gabriel

Dylan Gambrell

Noah Gregor

Jayden Halbgewachs

Fredrik Handemark

Tomas Hertl

Evander Kane

Joel Kellman

Kevin Labanc

John Leonard

Maxim Letunov

Patrick Marleau

Timo Meier

Matt Nieto

Stefan Noesen

Marcus Sorensen

Antti Suomela

Alexander True (Injured)

Jeffrey Viel

DEFENSE (13)

Brent Burns

Trevor Carrick

Nick DeSimone

Mario Ferraro

Erik Karlsson

Nikolai Knyzhov

Jaycob Megna

Nicolas Meloche

Ryan Merkley

Jacob Middleton

Brinson Pasichnuk

Radim Simek

Marc-Edouard Vlasic

GOALTENDER (4)