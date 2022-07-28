Warriors' Steph Curry Reiterates Desire to Call Bay Area Home Forever

Warrior for life: Steph wants to make Bay Area forever home originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors guard Steph Curry already has four rings to his name, with the most recent NBA title coming this past season in a six-game series win over the Boston Celtics.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following the joys of winning championships, leaving a legacy is high up an athlete's list, and for the 34-year-old, there's only one place he wants to be remembered: the Bay Area.

Curry was in the Athletics' broadcast booth on Wednesday during the top of the fifth inning against the Houston Astros after throwing out the first pitch for the game. The discussion with the Golden State guard shifted to being in the Bay Area for 13 years, leading to Curry reiterating that he wants the region to be his home for life.

"I can honestly say how special this place is," Curry told NBC Sports California's Glen Kuiper and Bip Roberts. "But also, there's a huge need here. We could really kind of tackle some of those challenges and do it in a meaningful way. Honestly, I don't want to leave, ever."

"I want this to be my one and only home. And even thinking about what happens when basketball is done; eventually, that will happen. That will still have roots here. We'll still have a presence here, and we'll still call this place home."

“I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area 😊 pic.twitter.com/aWHLidy8b1 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Oakland was home for ten seasons of Curry's career when the Warriors played at Oracle Arena. Now with these last three in San Francisco, he has expanded his presence by playing in two marquee cities in the Bay Area.

Curry is likely a Warrior for life, and when his playing career is wrapped up, fans in the region will place him on the Mount Rushmore of athletes in the area. But the NBA star also wants to be remembered for what he does in the community that's now home to him and his family.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast