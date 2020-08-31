Warriors

Steph Curry Believes He'll Kneel During Anthem When Warriors Next Play

By Drew Shiller

Steph Curry over the last several years has become much more vocal when it comes to politics and causes he believes in.

The Warriors superstar is embracing his massive platform, and helping enact meaningful change.

Sports

Albany 5 hours ago

Golden Gate Fields Records 20th Horse Death of the Year

49ers Aug 31

49ers Place Star Linebacker Fred Warner on Reserve/COVID-19 List

So when the the 2020-21 season begins -- and Golden State finally takes the court again -- will he kneel during the national anthem?

"I believe so," he told Kelefa Sanneh on CBS' "Sunday Morning" show. "I applaud every single one of them for doing it, and for doing it in unity."

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]

Curry is referring to the NBA players, coaches and team personnel who have been taking a knee as they lock arms prior to games in the Orlando bubble.

[RELATED: Report: Pacers have tried to hire D-West in some capacity]

The expectation is that the symbolic gesture that brings light to racial equality and social justice will continue through the NBA Finals in October.

It will be interesting to see where we are at as a society when next season begins, and if kneeling still is something that routinely takes place.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Steph Curry believes he'll kneel during anthem when Warriors next play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBASteph Curry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us