Steph Curry, Draymond Green Out for Warriors-Suns Game: Report

By Drew Shiller

Report: Steph, Draymond will not play tonight vs. Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It already was going to be very difficult for the Warriors to beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

The task now will be even harder.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are out for Golden State's final game before the NBA All-Star break, sources told The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

A loss to the Suns would hand the Warriors their first three-game losing streak of the season.

It's unclear if Kelly Oubre -- who missed Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a left wrist sprain -- will suit up against his former team.

The Warriors open the second half of their season next Thursday on the road against the LA Clippers.

