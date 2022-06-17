Steph Curry Epically Trolls Celtics Fans With Posts After NBA Finals Win

Steph trolls Boston fans one last time with legendary posts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” Steph Curry was in full force on Thursday night after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to clinch their fourth NBA Finals in eight seasons.

Golden State’s 103-90 victory and Curry’s subsequent Finals MVP award were both made all the sweeter thanks to some brutal back-and-forths between the team’s star players and Celtics fans throughout the series.

Between NSFW chants aimed at Draymond Green and claims that Ayesha Curry can’t cook, opposing fans were all over the taunts that come with a competitive Finals series from Day One.

Curry told reporters on Wednesday that he enjoyed the Boston barbs. He was asked about them because he got involved after Game 5 by wearing a shirt that said “Ayesha Curry CAN cook.”

So it’s really no surprise that the four-time NBA champion decided to get in a couple of last jabs at Celtics fans before the night was over.

First, Curry took to Twitter with his signature “night night” pose and put the Celtics to bed one final time -- a post that has garnered nearly one million likes.

Then, he decided to support Boston’s cause by epically posing with one of their “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” shirts, posting it to his Instagram story with a simple message: “Bye Boston!”

Steph got himself an âAyesha Curry canât cookâ shirt ð pic.twitter.com/2slxV4KSgQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

The two chef emojis -- one for Chef Ayesha and another for Chef Curry -- truly were the cherry on top of a perfect farewell.

But Curry didn’t necessarily have to post those photos to get his message across after finishing Game 6 with 34 points with six 3-pointers, seven assists and seven rebounds. He wouldn’t be the Petty King, though, if he didn’t take the opportunity to have the last word.

Curry sees all. And eventually, he had the last laugh.