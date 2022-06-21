NBA

Steph Curry Gets Special Barack Obama Call After Warriors' NBA Finals Win

By Tristi Rodriguez

Steph gets 'surreal' call from President Obama after Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was congratulated by his friends and family after winning his fourth NBA championship when the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the Finals last Thursday. 

One of his good friends couldn’t be there in person, but didn’t waste any time giving the 2022 NBA Finals MVP a call. 

Curry was still on the court at TD Garden when he received a phone call from former President Barack Obama.

Although we weren’t able to hear the full conversation, the moment perfectly displayed the great friendship the two have. 

The relationship between Curry and President Obama goes way back, and the two have even golfed together on multiple occasions.

From the golf course to the streets of Oakland, the duo has appeared together for reasons beyond sports. In 2019, Curry and President Obama held a Town Hall in Oakland to discuss "reducing youth violence, growing impactful mentorship programs and improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color."

And while President Obama won't be in the White House during this year's championship visit, his former VP and current President Joe Biden is ready to welcome the Warriors with open arms, along with Oakland native and current VP Kamala Harris. 

Head coach Steve Kerr revealed President Obama also reached out to him to congratulate him on the win, and although it wasn't a call like Curry got, the text was still pretty cool. 

