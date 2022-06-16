NBA Finals

Steph Curry Has Perfect Message for Critics After Warriors Win NBA Title

By Ali Thanawalla

Steph Curry sees everything. He hears everything. He knows there are some who -- however unfair -- still question his legacy, still question his greatness, still question his ability to come through in the clutch.

And Curry had one simple question for all those people after he won his first NBA Finals MVP following the Warriors' Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden.

"Champs, baby! What are they going to say now?" Curry said in a joyous Warriors locker room after the 103-90 win. "What are they going to say now?"

Curry had the Finals MVP trophy is in his hand as he celebrated.

Now a four-time NBA champion, Curry silenced all his naysayers in these Finals. With Kevin Durant gone, Curry was the unquestioned leader of this team and dominated the vaunted Celtics defense, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in six games.

Curry has done it all. He has the championship trophies, the Finals MVP, the All-Star Game MVP, the All-NBA selections and the all-time 3-pointer record. And he's not done yet. At 34 years old, he still has plenty of elite basketball left in him.

The haters have nothing left to say.

