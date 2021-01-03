Steph Curry Joins Kobe Bryant in Exclusive Company With 62-Point Game

Steph's 62-point game puts him in exclusive company with Kobe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry accomplished a first on Sunday night, scoring a career-high 62 points in the Warriors' 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. In doing so, he also became the second.

Curry scored 31 points in each half of the win over the Blazers, which is an exceedingly rare achievement. In fact, since the start of the 1996-97 season, there has only been one other occurrence in which a player scored at least 30 points in each half. The late Kobe Bryant scored 32 points in the first half and another 30 in the second for the Los Angeles Lakers in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 20, 2005.

Stephen Curry is the only player in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to score over 30 points in each half of a game.



The only other player with 30 points in each half of a game in that span was Kobe Bryant on Dec. 20, 2005. pic.twitter.com/7exdRSDsMi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 4, 2021

Curry hit the ground running and closed with a fury. He scored 21 points in the first quarter, and another 17 in the fourth to help close out the victory. His tremendous performance put him in some very exclusive company, although Bryant accomplished the feat in the first three quarters before sitting out the fourth.

If that sounds familiar to Warriors fans, it should. Curry's fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored a career-high 60 points in three quarters -- and just 29 minutes -- in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 5, 2016. Curry had never scored more than 54 points in a game before Sunday, and Thompson made sure to congratulate him for crossing the 60-point threshold.

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

Curry's career-best performance on Sunday was an effective rebuke of those questioning his legacy. In fact, by joining Bryant in such rarified air, he added to it.