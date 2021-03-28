Steph Curry Practices in Full, Questionable for Warriors-Bulls

Steph practices in full, will be questionable for Dubs-Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Amid what is tied for their longest losing streak of the season, the Warriors got a boost Sunday.

Steph Curry practiced in full Sunday, according to coach Steve Kerr, and "looked good" doing so. Curry missed each of the last five games after sustaining a bruised tailbone on March 17 against the Houston Rockets.

Kerr said the two-time NBA MVP is "questionable" for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center.

"We scrimmaged some just now, and he's getting some extra work in," Kerr said Sunday in a video conference with reporters. "So we wanna see how he responds to that, and then it's a discussion with [Dr. Rick Celebrini] and the training staff. We'll see where it all goes."

Curry, 33, is in the middle of another dominant season. He's averaging more points (29.0) than any season aside from his unanimous MVP campaign in 2015-16, as well as the second-most assists per game (6.2) on the team.

The Warriors have particularly struggled in his absence this season, winning only one of the seven games he hasn't played. In the last five games without Curry, Golden State is 23rd in offensive rating (108.2), 26th in defensive rating (116.9) and 29th in net rating (minus-8.8).

Whether Curry returns Monday or for the start of their three-game road trip Thursday against the Miami Heat, Golden State will be grateful when he does.

"When Steph is on the floor, we just have confidence and swagger that's missing when he's not," Kerr said. "And that helps our defense. If you go back over the last eight or nine games, we've had a lot of stuff. Whether it's injuries, [COVID-19] protocol ... [these] are all reasons -- not excuses, they're just reasons -- that we've struggled. But nobody really cares. It's just what it is. Every team's dealing with all kinds of adversity this year.

"So this is a moment where we gotta sit back and take stock, and understand what's next. And that's what today was about, and as I said, we have a great opportunity to improve our defense and get back to playing at a much higher level and win some games."

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast